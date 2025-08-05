Two killed in single-car crash in Washington Co.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people died in a single-car crash early Saturday in Washington County, local and state authorities say.

The fatal crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Ga. Highway 25 and Smith Robinson Road, according to a Georgia Department of Public Safety report.

Cpl. Kevin Kirby, who serves as assistant post commander of the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville, identified the victims as Michael Johnson, 41, and Agustin Diaz, 38, both of Sandersville.

Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene and their bodies later turned over to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Kirby said both victims were thrown out of a Ford Fusion that was being driven westbound by Johnson on Ga. Highway 24.

Trooper First Class Brandon Brown was dispatched to the fatal crash.

Email newsletter signup

A preliminary investigation indicates that Johnson failed to maintain his lane while attempting to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Ga. Rt. 24 and Smith Robinson Road, according to the report.

The car left the roadway and initially struck a culvert before overturning approximately four times.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were first notified and responded to the scene. They first checked on the victims at the scene and then awaited the arrival of the state trooper.

While the trooper was investigating what happened, deputies helped direct motorists around emergency vehicles at the scene.