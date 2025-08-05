TONI SAYS: Knowing your Medicare enrollment options when turning 65 can save you money

Hello Toni,

My sister has collected your articles on Medicare for years and suggested that I contact you about my Medicare issue. I turn 65 on and am preparing to retire next February. I have a question about my enrollment timing.

I plan to work through to help with the transition of my job responsibilities. I am planning to enroll in Medicare Part A and B during my Medicare enrollment time and not delay Part B. I understand that I will be paying for Part B when I don’t need it because I am still working with employer health coverage.

I wanted to make sure that I am enrolled in Medicare Part B before my turning-65 Medicare Initial Enrollment Period ends. Then I can begin a Plan G Medicare Supplement policy on when I retire. Looking forward to your guidance.

—Brad from

Hi Brad,

I have good Medicare news for you, because your “turning 65” Medicare Part B will begin , and you will not have to pay for your Medicare Part B to begin in October, the month that you turn 65. Also, because your Medicare Part B begins on , your Medicare Supplement Plan G, for medical care, can start since you are losing your employer group health insurance .

Medicare’s Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is the 7-month period that occurs 3 months before you turn 65, the month you turn 65 and 3 months after turning 65. (Chapter 1 of my Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition explains enrolling in Medicare in detail.)

You must set up a account prior to enrolling in Medicare when turning 65 by going to www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up.

Below is a summary of the Medicare Initial Enrollment Period 7-month timeline schedule:

—If you enroll up to 3 months before turning 65, your Medicare begins on the first day of the month when you turn 65. Since you, Brad, will turn 65 on October 20, you can enroll in Medicare Parts A and/or B in July, August or September (up to 3 months prior) for an effective date.

—If you enroll in Medicare the month you turn 65 or up to 3 months after, your Medicare Part A will always begin the month you turn 65. (In Brad’s situation, his Medicare Part A will begin since that is the month he turns 65.)

—If you enroll the month you turn 65, then Medicare Part B will begin on the first day of the following month. (Brad can choose to enroll in October and his Medicare Part B will begin November 1.)

—If enrolling 1 month after you turn 65, your Medicare Part B will begin the first of the next month. (If Brad enrolls in November, his Medicare Part B will begin December 1.)

—If enrolling 2 months after you turn 65, your Medicare Part B will begin the first day of the month after that. (If Brad enrolls in December, his Medicare Part B will begin .)

—If enrolling 3 months after you turn 65, your Medicare Part B will begin the following month. (So if Brad enrolls in January, 3 months after the month he turns 65, his Medicare Part B will begin February 1, which is exactly when Brad wants his Medicare Part B to begin, and his Medicare Part A is backdated to October 1.)

Brad, had you begun your Medicare Parts A and B with an effective date, then your Medicare Part B premium would have begun. Waiting until January saves you on paying the “extra” 3 months.

Many Americans are not aware of Medicare’s turning-65 timeline. Thank you, Brad, for asking this important Medicare enrollment question.

Remember … with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

—Toni King is a columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader. Medicare questions: email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. The “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition and her “Confused about Medicare” video series are available at www.tonisays.com.