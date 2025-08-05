North Central Health District welcomes Cook as new district health director

Dr. Kim Cook has been appointed the new District Health Director for the North Central Health District.

The district includes Baldwin, Hancock, Jones, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.

With an extensive background in preventive medicine, epidemiology, and clinical research, Cook brings decades of experience and leadership to the position. He officially began his role as NCHD’s DHD on July 1.

A Georgia native, Cook earned his bachelor of science degree in zoology from the University of Georgia, followed by a doctor of medicine from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 1989. His commitment to public health led him to complete an internship at the University of Hawaii, a Preventive Medicine residency at the University of Utah, and a master of science in public health. In 1996, Cook completed a prestigious two-year Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) fellowship within the Foodborne and Diarrheal Diseases Branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

Cook’s distinguished public health career spans roles as a medical epidemiologist with the CDC and various state health departments, including in Utah, Georgia and Vermont. He has led numerous infectious disease outbreak investigations, guided data-driven public health surveillance, and contributed to the development of preventive health programs across a wide variety of jurisdictions.

In recent years, Cook transitioned into the pharmaceutical sciences, where he founded and led a clinical research site in Gainesville, Ga. His site conducted safety and efficacy trials for new prescription drugs in collaboration with leading pharmaceutical sponsors. He later served as medical director for a pharmaceutical company, spearheading clinical programs that led to multiple FDA approvals for new prescription drugs.

Originally from Savannah, Cook has deep roots in the state, including time spent in Jenkins County on his family’s pine tree farm, which he now co-owns. For over 20 years, he also operated a small vegetable and fruit farm in Clermont, Ga. Outside of his professional life, Cook enjoys hiking, sailing, gardening and traveling. He is the proud father of two adult children who also reside in Georgia.

Cook’s diverse background in public health, clinical research and agriculture uniquely positions him to connect with the wide range of communities served by NCHD. His firsthand experience living and working across Georgia’s diverse areas and his longstanding ties to farming and small-town life bring a valuable perspective to the district’s work. This blend of medical expertise and community familiarity enables Cook to address public health needs in a way that is both scientifically sound and locally informed, strengthening NCHD’s ability to improve health outcomes across all 13 counties served.

“It’s great to be back in Georgia, back home, and back with public health,” said Cook. “Public health is the foundation of healthy communities whether you’re in a small rural town or a busy city. Everyone deserves access to effective, equitable public health services. I’m excited to work alongside the dedicated staff of NCHD to strengthen our services, build partnerships, and ensure that every community and individual we serve has the tools and support to thrive.”

In addition to celebrating the appointment of Dr. Cook, NCHD wishes to express gratitude to South Central Health District’s Dr. Thomas Craft, who served with dedication and professionalism as Interim District Health Director during the leadership transition. His guidance and commitment to public health have been instrumental in maintaining public health services and advancing the district’s mission during this period.