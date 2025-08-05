Head-on collision seriously injures 2 men, woman

EATONTON, Ga. — Two men and a woman, all of Eatonton, were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday night involving two cars, local authorities say.

The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Ga. Highway 16, or what also is known as Monticello Road, about six miles west of Eatonton.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills identified the victims as Dazavius Little, 28; William Few, 26; and Sandy Brown, 46.

The victims were treated at the scene by firefighters/first responders with Putnam County Fire Department and personnel with Putnam County Emergency Medical Services. They were later taken from the scene by ambulances to Atrium Health Navicent-The Medical Center in Macon where they remained Monday afternoon.

Sills said Little was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse eastbound on Monticello Road toward Eatonton.

Witnesses told investigating deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that Little was in a no-passing zone when he attempted to pass a truck that was traveling east on a hill. Seconds later, the Eclipse slammed head-on into Brown’s 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Brown was traveling westbound toward Monticello.

Sills said Few was a front seat passenger in Little’s car.

The collision remained under investigation Monday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are expected to be filed, Sills said.