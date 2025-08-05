GCSU golfer takes Match Play Championship title

MINERAL BLUFF – Georgia College & State University men’s golfer Andy Scott captured the 106th Georgia State Golf Association Match Play Championship on July 30.

Scott, a sophomore from Johns Creek, was one of 64 golfers competing for the Lowry Arnold Trophy at the par 72, 6,655-yard layout at Old Toccoa Fams.

Scott advanced to the final 16 after winning his pod. Scott, who was seeded No. 7 in the championship round bracket, defeated No. 10 Jacob Bayer 4-up in the round of 16 followed by a 2 & 1 decision over No. 15 Grant Langford in the quarterfinals July 29. Scott advanced to the championship match after defeating No. 6 Chris Walters 2-up in the semifinals July 30.

In the championship match against No. 5 Bob Royek, who is a Georgia Golf Hall of Famer, Scott took command of the match at 3-up after winning holes 3, 4 and 5. Scott was staked to a 4-up lead with a win at the seventh hole. Royek got one back with a win at the ninth hole, before Scott won holes 10 and 11 to increase the lead to 5-up. The two golfer halved the next three holes to give Scott a 5 & 4 victory.