Fugitive found in hidden compartment of dresser

A Jones County woman who eluded authorities on outstanding warrants in five different counties, including Baldwin, has finally been arrested again.

The woman has an extended criminal history with nearly 20 arrests.

Before her latest arrest, she was involved in a foot chase with a Jones County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigator. She was eventually discovered inside the hidden compartment of a dresser in a residence that carries a Macon address but is physically located in Jones County.

The suspect was identified as Nichole Leigh Lewis, 38, authorities say.

It was later learned that Lewis, considered a fugitive, was staying with a friend at a residence on the 3500 block of Upper River Road. Authorities also arrested 41-year-old Ashley Ann Wilkes at the residence.

Both were arrested July 22. Lewis was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. She was also charged with one count of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigator Barron Hall.

Wilkes’ arrest was for interference of the apprehension of a wanted person, which is a felony. She posted bond and has since been released from the Jones County Jail in Gray. Lewis remains jailed.

“We first made contact with the woman who had been hiding Lewis out,” Hall said in a telephone interview.

That woman turned out to be Wilkes.

“She was adamant: ‘Well, I have no idea where Nichole is at, I couldn’t tell you where Nichole was at,’” Hall said of the conversation he had with Wilkes prior to Lewis being found inside her residence.

The narcotics investigator said Wilkes kept stalling and said she was waiting on someone to come to the residence and open the door.

“That sent up a red flag,” Hall said.

Authorities eventually made their way into the residence and began searching for Lewis.

“She allowed us to go inside the house after we used an unlocking device to get inside,” Hall said. “We searched but we couldn’t find Lewis anywhere. We were actually back in the living room continuing a conversation with Wilkes.”

Later, Deputy Lt. Wes Ransom arrived.

“[Ransom] saw something in a room of the house that kind of stuck out to everyone,” Hall said. “He saw a cellphone and some methamphetamine laying out in plain view. The next thing I know, Lt. Ransom and Lt. Kasey Carr [came] out and said, ‘We’ve got her.’”

It was the last place authorities expected to find Lewis, who was being sought on outstanding warrants in Jones, Baldwin, Putnam, Jasper and Taliaferro counties.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Chris Spires participated in the arrests.

“Most definitely, it was a lesson learned,” Hall said. “You learn something everyday in this job.”

Hall said authorities had already completed what they thought was a thorough search of the residence and had not found Lewis.

“We were surprised but pleased that they managed to find her in the hidden compartment of that dresser,” Hall said.

Lewis was handcuffed and taken to the county jail.