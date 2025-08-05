Chamber accepting applications for 2025–26 Youth Leadership Baldwin

The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2025–26 class of Youth Leadership Baldwin (YLB).

Youth Leadership Baldwin is a dynamic program created for high school juniors in Baldwin County who are eager to grow as leaders, build meaningful connections, and engage with the community in impactful ways.

Led by the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber, YLB provides students with an in-depth look at local industries, leadership opportunities and civic engagement. Throughout the eight-month program, students will participate in monthly sessions covering topics like healthcare, public safety, local government, economic development, interview preparation and more.

The program is designed to build leadership skills, encourage collaboration among students from different schools, and offer a better understanding of the people, organizations, and issues shaping Baldwin County.

Since its launch in 1999, more than 325 students have completed the program.

“Youth Leadership Baldwin offers a unique opportunity for students to discover their strengths and explore their community in ways that go far beyond the classroom,” said Kara Lassiter, president and CEO of the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber. “It’s an experience that equips them with confidence, connection, and a sense of purpose.”

Applications are open through Friday, Aug. 29.

Interested juniors can apply online at https://bit.ly/ylb25 or contact the Chamber at 478-453-9311 to request a paper application.

For questions or more information, call Ashley Couch at 478-453-9311 or email acouch@

milledgevillega.com.