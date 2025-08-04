Local keeps ‘track’ of Milledgeville’s railroad history

One would have to be a real ‘dummy’ to be involved with the railroad. Or going skateboarding through the hallways of a mental hospital.

But it could be refreshing to know that a train could get a ticket for running a red light just like you did once.

Milledgeville’s Charles Brown, noted as a lifelong historian and enthusiast on the subject of trains and the rails they rode on through his home community, recently presented a timeline of his research findings to the Rotary Club of Milledgeville. The program was titled, “The Milledgeville and Asylum ‘Dummy Line’ Railway.

What dominated the early portion of Brown’s talk — and the railroad’s history locally — was the connection between the transportation system and another Milledgeville landmark, the former Central State Hospital. It may come as a surprise to hear that the hospital grounds were once a popular spot for picnics and other parties.

Brown authored “Railroading in Milledgeville: A Researcher’s Guide.” During his talk he mentioned several downtown streets familiar to residents today.

“Many of you have heard about the Dummy Line,” said Brown. Tracks ran from the Georgia Railroad depot on Jefferson Street, and a train would go to Charlton, Wayne, Jackson, Greene and Burke streets, cross Fishing Creek, Swint Avenue, go south to the old Midway School, cross Irwinton Road and enter the hospital grounds. There were sidings — or branches off the main line — everywhere from churches, stores, oil and coal companies, the old Baldwin Hotel and the warehouse area of the hospital.

Email newsletter signup

“They did that so they could put cotton bales on the train,” said Brown. “That’s where the post office stands today. It was a cotton warehouse.”

And the trains would load people along with the freight.

“The proper name for the railroad we are talking about is the Milledgeville and Asylum Dummy Railroad,” said Brown. “It was chartered Dec. 24, 1888. I don’t think any of us were around at that period of time.

“Why is it called the Dummy Line?”

People ask that, and all Brown could say is nobody knows. Maybe it was because the tracks weren’t talking, just like some wives’ husbands, whom they referred to as dummies.

The Dummy line had two depots.

“People who put this track down started in June of 1888, and it was finished Oct. 4, 1888,” said Brown. The workers were paid 75 cents a day and received no food money.

“On Nov. 6, 1888, the Dummy passed over the bridge at Fishing Creek for the first time and entered Central State,” said Brown. He paused to change the subject to Powell Park.

“The railroad and Dr. Powell, who was the superintendent, got together and decided that they would come up with a place where people could come, ride down on the Dummy, and party, visit the hospital, go into all the different wards, visit the people, and have fun,” said Brown. “Then they could go ride the Dummy back to either the central depot or the Georgia Railroad and go home. This could all be done in one day.

“Why in the world was that so important? How many of these people who are going to be doing this have never gone more than five miles from the place they were born? This is 1888.

“Visitors from all over Georgia visit the hospital because it was something they had never experienced. With the trains from their home to Milledgeville, and from the depot to the hospital, they could enjoy a picnic, visit the wards. The park has a playground with swings, slides for the children. Also there was a band performance stage and dance stage. There was a well for fresh water and restroom facilities were in different buildings of the hospital.

“One of the most interesting events that happened during this period of time, though, was on Friday nights, the train would pull up at the downtown area, and teenagers would come out, pay their 10 cents, ride out to Central State and have a good time. The people who were the caretakers would put men in their rooms, close the doors, and the teenagers would skate for an hour, hour and a half in the hallways.”

Tour groups, professional groups, all took this ride to the hospital. The fun carried on until July 1, 1894. Brown said Dr. Powell and the Board of Trustees stopped these activities coming to realize these visits would interfere with the treatment of the patients.

Brown said the Dummy Line declared bankruptcy in 1893 and became Old Capital Railway. He said there are differences in Railroad and Railway. Old Capital became Milledgeville Railway in 1896 and incorporated by the Georgia Railroad to continue to transport people and freight to the hospital.

“As cars began appearing on the scene, the track was moved … to the center of the street August, 1927,” said Brown. “Primarily a passenger railroad. There were electric cars. These cars would take anywhere from eight to 10 hours a day to be charged so they could run one time to the hospital and one time back. There was a lot of question as to whether we were going to keep them or not.

“As time progressed, more and more autos were purchased and fewer people rode the Dummy to the hospital. To meet the reduction in the number of passengers, smaller trolly-type cars were used.”

Brown said a longtime railroad employee, Pop Reynolds, took a care home where he and his wife made a playhouse out of it for their children.

Other facts Brown shared:

The last steam engine came through Milledgeville in 1954 on a Saturday. Two days later the city saw a diesel engine for the first time full of local dignitaries glad to see the steam engine gone. The last train to go through downtown was in March 29, 1963. Months later much of the rail was removed from Fishing Creek to Montgomery Street. The charter of the Milledgeville Railway was surrendered and the company dissolved on Dec. 4, 1973.

Only one Norfolk Southern train goes through Milledgeville today.