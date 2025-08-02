New venture launches to spotlight local performing arts

After 25 years and concluding with two well-received musical performances in 2025 – “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “The Sound of Music” — what was known as The Milledgeville Players is now a fond memory as a source of local live entertainment.

Beginning Aug. 1, a new venture began looking to take what Milledgeville Players started and showcase that local talent on a grander scale.

Enter The Milledgeville Theatre Collective. This new project is based on three themes: collaboration, community and creativity. A brand new website is up, www.milledgevilletheatre.org, and there’s a new five-person board of directors in place with Rebecca Brasher serving as president. She is an English language arts teacher at Georgia Military College Prep School and an assistant literary coach with the school’s Department of Fine Arts.

“The Players is dissolving. It is no longer going to be an existing non-profit,” Brasher explained about the transition. “The Milledgeville Theatre Collective (officially launched) on Aug. 1 as the community theatre group in Milledgeville with emphasis on collaborations among the various performers, partners and patrons we have in the area.”

Jennifer Watkins is vice-president of the board. Serving as an at-large member is Phillip Joiner, a Milledgeville native who was once involved with Milledgeville Players. Greg Cordell is treasurer and Mary Beth Marsh is also an at-large member. Brasher said it is a board filled with educators and those passionate about the arts.

“The first conversation of Milledgeville Theatre Collective was between Jennifer and [me] in October,” said Brasher. “As we continued to work as the Players, we began to realize a fresh start would really invigorate the local community, to reengage them in community theatre.

“There is so much talent in the Milledgeville area. But we are so siloed. GMC Fine Arts does their fine arts. Baldwin High Fine Arts do their fine arts. We have The Milledgeville Singers Guild. But none of us has a space to really collaborate and make something together. The heart of Milledgeville Theatre Collective is to bring all of those people into collaboration, make connections and create some quality works of art altogether.”

And things are picking up right away where Milledgeville Players left off with an upcoming comedy production of “Father of the Bride” directed by Watkins. Auditions for 16 parts will be Tuesday, Aug. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. at Woodlands Acres at Robbins Farms, 223 Cox Woodland Road NW. Show dates are set for Oct. 2-4; check the new website for ticket information as those dates approach.

The show will take place at Woodland Acres, which Brasher said would seat 150.

“We will be offering a theatre for young audiences at The Mill Dec. 11-12, and that’s called ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’” said Brasher about another upcoming project. “It involves five actors playing multiple characters. It’s very engaging, family-friendly and geared towards involving the children.”

There are other projects that need to be finalized, but Brasher brought up a collaborative exclusive invitation event they want to do in January for Baldwin High, GMC Prep and other schools to bring performers to showcase their talents and make connections.

“We’re just really excited for what the future holds for community theatre in Milledgeville,” said Brasher. “For the next couple of years, we are going to be what we are affectionately calling ‘strategically homeless’ so we can partner with local businesses and other local non-profits to really work together to make meaningful theatre together while we look for a permanent home.”