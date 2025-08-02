Grand jury indicts defendants

EDITOR’S NOTE: An “indictment” does not reflect guilt or innocence. An indictment shows that a grand jury finds sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial. Many cases are pleaded out before trial.

A Baldwin County grand jury recently returned indictments against defendants accused of committing sex crimes against children.

One case involved a defendant identified as Jordan Anthony Hughes, according to records filed in the office of Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk Wanda T. Paul.

Grand jurors indicted Hughes on one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, court records show.

The crimes reportedly happened in June, according to the indictment.

The case was investigated by Milledgeville Police Department Detective Lt. Everett January.

In an unrelated case, Jaithon Neal Crispin was indicted on two counts of child molestation.

The crimes reportedly happened in May.

Milledgeville Police Department Detective Marquita Driskell investigated the case.

In separate cases, two former state corrections officers at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville, were indicted.

Leasia Shantel Smith was indicted on charges including Violation of Oath of by a Public Officer, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, crossing the guard lines with drugs and furnishing prohibited items to inmates.

The crimes reportedly happened May 8, 2024.

The case was investigated by Georgia Department of Corrections Investigator Tyler Adams.

In another case, Larissa Sheena White was indicted on charges of trading with inmates and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

The crimes reportedly happened Feb. 23, 2023.

The case was investigated by Georgia Department of Corrections Special Agent Timothy Konzelman, who is now retired.

In a separate case related to Baldwin State Prison, a man was indicted by grand jurors on five charges.

Raymond Orlando Constant is accused of crossing the guard lines with drugs, VGCSA for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of furnishing prohibited items to inmates, court records show.

The crimes reportedly happened Jan. 19.

The case was investigated by Georgia Department of Corrections Special Agent Vincent Feola.

Other defendants were also indicted by grand jurors:

–Robert Wayne Stevenson, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

-Damien Lee Whitaker, theft by taking.

–Jaquez Antonio Bailey, crossing guard lines with drugs, VGCSA for possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving while license suspended and speeding.

–Micah Demorrious Johnson, Derricus Ramon Whatley and Octavia Imani Winbrone were jointly indicted. Johnson and Winbrone were both indicted on a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony, while Whatley was indicted criminal attempt to commit a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.

–Rayven Symone Ross, criminal damage to property in the second degree.

–Phillipe Denzel Scott, two counts of robbery by sudden snatch and simple battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

–Navin Cencere Little, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Grand jurors returned a “no bill” against Little on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

–Sherman Woods, theft by deception.