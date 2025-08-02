Century Bank and Trust donates $25,000 to Atrium Health Navicent

Century Bank and Trust recently announced a $25,000 donation to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program (GA Heart), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening local communities by supporting rural healthcare facilities across the state.

The Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program manages the state’s Rural Hospital Tax Credit, which allows individuals and businesses to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to support eligible rural hospitals.

“As a community bank, we understand the vital role that rural hospitals play in the well-being of our neighbors,” said Derek Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank and Trust. “By supporting Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin through the GA Heart program, we are investing in the health of our communities, ensuring that families have access to quality medical care close to home.”

The GA Heart program allows Georgia taxpayers to contribute to rural hospitals in exchange for a state tax credit, helping to bridge the financial gap these facilities often face. Century encourages other businesses and individuals to explore this opportunity to make a meaningful impact on healthcare accessibility in rural Georgia.

For more information about the GA Heart program and how to get involved, visit www.georgiaheart.org.

Century Bank and Trust, founded in 1898, is a community bank with over a century of experience, dedicated to fostering meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional banking solutions. Member FDIC. Visit www.century.bank or call 478-453-3571 for more information.