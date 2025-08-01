MILLIANS: Williams likes helping others

Would you say a state senator who has the governor and a U.S. senator among his constituents is well connected?

It could happen.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is running to replace Brian Kemp as Georgia governor, and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins announced on Monday that he’s entering the Republican primary in hopes of running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in the general election.

Jones and Collins call Jackson (Butts County) home.

After serving six years in the Georgia House, Rick Williams has represented Senate District 25, which includes Butts, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones and Putnam counties as well as portions of Bibb and Henry counties, since 2022. He was reelected in 2024 and plans to run again in 2026.

Williams just smiles and says “it helps” when asked about his powerful constituents. It’s the unknown, powerless people — like veterans and children — who he wants to help as one of 56 members of the Georgia senate.

He’s proud of being a part of bills such as:

— Gracie’s Law, which prevents discrimination against the disabled regarding organ transplants.

— Extending HOPE Scholarships for veterans. They have seven years after they leave the military to apply and get training for a new career.

— Moving posters in schools to children’s eye level to give them the phone numbers to call if they are being hurt, bullied or sexually abused.

— Simon’s Law, which ensures parental rights in decisions related to life-sustaining care.

And Williams is big on constituent service, helping people with local issues. He has a liaison to every state agency to help locals get in touch with the right person.

“It’s been rewarding,” he said. “It gives you a sense of accomplishment.”

BUSINESS

The Williams family started in the funeral home business in Barnesville. Then, the family moved to Gordon, and Rick’s dad opened the first funeral home in Wilkinson County.

In 1969, the family moved to Milledgeville when his father opened a funeral home here. Rick attended his senior year at Baldwin High School and is a member of the Class of 1970.

After attending mortuary school, Williams returned to Milledgeville “and I’ve been here ever since.”

Williams co-owns multiple funeral services businesses, including Williams Funeral Home, Williams Crematory and Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery in Milledgeville.

When he’s not in Atlanta for the legislative session the first three months of the year, Williams is working “seven days a week — funerals, visitations, etc.” side-by-side at the funeral home with his two sons, Spencer and Cameron.

“I always work weekends because both my sons have younger children and it gives them a chance to be at home more,” Williams said. “When the call comes at 3 a.m., I’m the one answering the phone.”

Williams says working with his sons is “a unique opportunity to see them every day — just like I did when I was growing up and working with my father.”

He also has a daughter, Amber, who is an oncology nurse at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin.

POLITICS

So how did Williams get into politics?

He was a Baldwin County Commissioner for one term, but didn’t run a second time because he had gotten custody of his three children as a single father. He has since remarried to the former Donna Guillebeau, and she considers his children to be her’s. They have seven grandchildren and recently welcomed their first great-grandchild.

Williams served for 16 years as Baldwin County’s chief registrar. At some point, Williams had mentioned to the late Rusty Kidd that if Kidd decided not to run for his House seat, he might be interested.

One night, Kidd called.

“Rick, I need you to come Atlanta tomorrow to qualify for my seat,” Kidd said.

“Rusty, you’ve got to be kidding,” Williams said.

“No, I don’t kid about things like this,” Kidd said. “Get a $400 money order and be in Atlanta by noon to qualify.”

Williams was caught off guard, but after talking it over with Donna, he decided to do it. With the help of Kidd’s endorsement, Williams won.

“I never dreamed I’d be a state representative or a senator,” Williams said.

But he likes it — being a senator moreso than a representative — and the rewards it brings him, although not monetarily.

“Georgia state senators are paid about $22,000 a year,” Williams said, laughing, “and I spend about $10,000 just to rent a place to stay in Atlanta for three months. So, it’s not for the money.”

Does he have any ambitions for higher office or appointment, given the potential for powerful connections?

Nope.

He’s happy in the state senate, working on legislation that helps others.

—Rick Millians, a classmate of Rick Williams at Baldwin High, is retired after working at newspapers in Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina. Reach him at rdmillians@aol.com.