Pelkey enters Bobcat realm to lead baseball program

Once permission was granted, Georgia College & State University had its new baseball coach.

Maybe it was predestined for Jeff Pelkey during an encounter while on a hunting trip.

The Bobcat athletic department hosted an introductory meet-and-greet Monday for Pelkey, a former Flagler College assistant coach about to take on his first head coaching responsibility for the GCSU baseball program. Pelkey, a native of New Hampshire, takes over for Nolan Belcher, who earlier in the summer left his Milledgeville post to take over the baseball team at the University of North Georgia.

It was on 2024 that Georgia College baseball, under Belcher, defeated Flagler in the Peach Belt Conference championship series held at John Kurtz Field.

One of Pelkey’s main focuses in his eight years as a Flagler coach was pitching. Some of the team accomplishments for the Saints on the mound are allowing the third-fewest hits and runs in the Peach Belt in 2023; the second-best earned run average (3.50) in the Peach Belt in 2020; the third-best team ERA in the conference in 2019.

Prior to Flagler, Pelkey coached in his home state at Franklin Pierce University, also at the NCAA Division II level, for three seasons. While there, Pelkey was part of a program that won 109 games, 69 in conference. Two times, Pelkey and the Ravens finished No. 5 in the final Collegiate Baseball Newspaper national poll (2015, 2016).

Again, Pelkey was in charge of the pitching, and the Ravens led the nation in ERA (2.01 in ‘15 and 2.32 in ‘16), hits allowed per nine innings (6.2 in ‘15 and 6.84 in ‘16) and walks plus hits per innings pitched (1.03 in ‘15 and 1.02 in ‘16). The staff was second in the nation in shutouts (14) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (10.0).

“I had a hard time forming sentences,” said Pelkey recalling his excitement in receiving the job offer. “I was all over the place.”

But he didn’t accept right away. He had to check, triple-check in fact, with the head of the household first.

“I know if I didn’t do that, I would have been in big trouble,” said Pelkey.

Permission granted.

“There have been a lot of great coaches through the years at Georgia College,” said Pelkey, the all-time leader in pitching wins during his playing days at Keene State in New Hampshire. “I am so privileged and grateful to be a part of that. I talked to coach Belcher a lot over the last couple of weeks, and I am so grateful for his support in this transition.”

Pelkey also had a hard time keeping up with the calls and messages from people in his baseball life from recent graduates to those he has known for two decades. He said such relationships are important to maintain as he becomes Bobcat head coach.

Messages of support also poured in from GCSU alumni, and Pelkey felt their passion, got to meet several of them face-to-face, and lets them know they built the program to where it is today. He said it’s now his responsibility to take Bobcat baseball up to a new level.

His goal is to be a servant-leader day after day with passion and positivity.

“Take every day in stride,” said Pelkey. “As time goes on, I think we’ll start seeing success, not just on the field, but off the field in the classroom. When you leave Georgia College, whatever you may do in your life, you become great fathers, husbands, community members.

“We will fail. You will fail as individuals. I will fail as a coach. We all make mistakes. How we overcome those mistakes will determine our success.”

The hunting trip took place with Pelkey’s father when the coach was just becoming a teenager. Taking a seat, next thing he knows, there’s a bobcat staring at him for 30 seconds (seemed like five minutes).

“Like it was yesterday,” he said about the memory. “Go Bobcats.”

“We are going to pursue championships,” said Director of Athletics Wendell Staton. “We are going to do it with unwavering commitment to class.

“When you come to Georgia College, you have to want to be here. You have to want to align with the way we do things. You have to want to have the No. 1 graduation rate in the country for a public institution four years in a row. You have to want to have the top sportsmanship in our conference three consecutive years. You have to want to do things a little different.”

Staton elaborated that it comes with high admission standards, and not everybody wants the well-rounded student.

“I talked to multiple people. ‘What is it about Jeff Pelkey?’ he said. “They said he’s a fantastic communicator. He’s consistent. He holds people accountable. He loves them at the same time. I kept hearing that over and over. That resonates with what we are trying to do here.”

“When we started this search, we were saddened by the loss of coach Belcher,” said Seth Walker, GCSU Vice President of Advancement. “He did a fantastic job for us. We had 65 applicants we whittled down. What impressed us about Jeff was his commitment to the student-athlete; where he was coming from, a very similar institution in the Peach Belt where he had success; his stewardship of pitching.”