Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, staff receive prestigious honor

The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Milledgeville and its staff recently received a prestigious honor.

The state cemetery, one of only two in Georgia, has been bestowed the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration.

The honor was signed off on by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald E. Walters.

During the course of the year, no matter the weather conditions, cemetery staff members go out of their way to be of service to veterans, their families and those who visit loved ones’ graves at the cemetery.

The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery staff includes Director Linda Lavender, Cassie Mickler, Forrest Bloodworth, Denard Prince, Jonathan Massey, Cody Thompson and Kim Jeanes.

They were all honored for their commitment, dedication and service to veterans and their families during a July 23 special recognition program in the cemetery chapel.

One of the officials taking part in honoring the local Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery staff was James Earp, director of the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program and National Cemetery Administration U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Georgia Department of Veterans Service Dr. Patricia “Trish” Ross and Georgia Department of Veterans Service Health and Memorials Executive Director Russell Feagin also took part in the ceremony.

Feagin formally introduced Earp.

“I think to me that it is very important to hear that the governor took the time to recognize the state cemetery and the team here [for] everything that you do on a daily basis,” Earp said. “Some of you come in early. You open the gates. You take your time to make sure you do it right. You only have one opportunity to get it right for the family.”

Earp said he understands that often it’s backbreaking work.

“It’s lifting hundreds of pounds of granite to place that headstone,” Earp said.

Doing what is needed for veterans and their family members comes with trust and friendship, he added.

“So, thank you to the team here in Milledgeville,” Earp said.”

He thanked Lavender for her role as director at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“The leadership that you provide inspires your staff every day to provide excellent results [which] is a testament of who you are,” Earp told Lavender. “Thank you for everything you do.”

Walters penned words to honor the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery and its staff with the National Cemetery Administration Operational Excellence Award.

Walters said the award recognizes superior performance results as verified during the compliance review and by NCA on Jan. 14-16, 2025.

To qualify for the honor, the cemetery had to undergo rigorous and independent review by a team of NCA subject matter experts trained on evaluation methods, Walters said.

“They determined that you met or exceeded targets in key management and operational areas,” Walters said. “I commend you and your staff for achieving this prestigious recognition and for your dedication to veterans and their families.”

Earlier, Ross told staff members that she was extremely proud to have each of them there for such a momentous occasion.

“This is quite an opportunity, especially to have from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mr. Earp all the way from Washington, D.C. to present this award to this well-deserving cemetery,” Ross said.

Ross noted that Gov. Brian Kemp was unable to attend the event, but he did send a letter specifically addressed to Linda Lavender.

“But honestly, it’s for the entire team,” Ross said. “It does take an entire team to make this cemetery operate with no hiccups, no nothing. This is a state-of-the-art facility.”

Ross said it is maintained that way because of exceptional staff committing themselves to make sure that veterans and their families are cared for at this is their final resting place.

She then read Kemp’s letter aloud to several veterans and other guests at the ceremony, including Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan.

“Dear Ms. Lavender, on behalf of the State of Georgia allow me to extend my congratulations to you and your team at the Milledgeville cemetery for receiving the Operational Excellence Award,” Kemp said in the letter. “This award reflects the exceptional leadership and commitment you have shown to preserving and maintaining one of Georgia’s most historic and cherished sites. This prestigious honor is a testament to the care and respect with which you approach your work. Your dedication to ensuring the Milledgeville cemetery remains a welcoming place for families, visitors and future generations have not gone unnoticed. The entire state is grateful for your work in upholding the legacy of your community. Thank you again for your continued efforts and keep up the great work.”

Feagin, who has been affiliated with the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery since it opened 24 years ago, also addressed the audience.

He described the local staff consummate professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the cemetery meets the standards expected by veterans, their family members and other visitors.

“They work in all weather conditions to provide the final honors that our veterans deserve,” Feagin said. “They do not do this for praise or recognition, but out of a personal commitment to services for the veterans and their family members.”