EDITORIAL: Be patient, cautious with school zone traffic flow

With the start of every new school year, the traffic woes are to be expected as roads are more heavily congested in the mornings and afternoons.

The first few weeks of school require patience for not only parents of school-aged children but anyone driving on local roadways.

Drivers should be mindful school zones and the speed limits and remember to watch for students gathering near bus stops. Parents should pay attention to school traffic routes.

Parents and all other motorists traveling along Blandy Road should be particularly mindful of the traffic adjustments. Left hand turns are not permitted for vehicles dropping off students at Lakeview Primary. Follow the flow of traffic when entering and exiting the campus. For Midway Hills Primary car-riders, a right-turn-only traffic pattern onto Blandy Road is also in place.

Remember that law enforcement officers will be on hand in heavily traveled areas during peak hours — they are there to help and assist in handling the flow of busy traffic — so it’s important to heed their directions. Don’t go it alone — following traffic directions helps ensure safety and allows everyone to have a smoother driving experience.

Watch for school buses and obey traffic laws around them. Remember to stop — never pass — school buses when they are stopped to load or unload children. Parents of bus riders should also pay close attention to bus route changes to help ensure their children make it to and from school without confusion.

Consider also that there are first-time school year drivers who have to adjust as well, and students who may be driving to school on their own for the first time.

In these opening weeks of the new school year, drivers must be mindful to exercise patience as many residents get back into the school year routine and traffic is more heavily congested, particularly in the mornings and afternoons.

Expect some delays and plan accordingly. Most importantly, however, realize that this hectic period won’t last for very long. Remember that these efforts are to ensure safety for everyone. Exercise patience and cooperation to ensure a safe start to the school year for everyone.