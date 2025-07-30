Milledgeville Pack and Ship handles variety of shipping needs

Ahji Standifer did not seek out the world of packing and shipping; it found him.

The Macon native comes from a management background. He was originally in food service for around 10 years, working as a dishwasher and then a cook. He attended the University of Florida and later became a certified dietary manager. After eight years in that realm, Standifer said that he ventured into entrepreneurship and took on several gigs. While food was his first passion, he couldn’t shake an internal desire to help the community on a grander scale.

Standifer eventually took on a job involving packing and shipping, and he fell in love with the process. That led him to develop an idea for a one-stop shop business combining his love with his desire to help the community. Not only did Standifer see a need for this business in Milledgeville, but opening it here also made his everyday commute easier. Thus, Milledgeville Pack and Ship was born and eventually opened its doors in May 2024.

Located at 157 Garrett Way NW, Suite A and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milledgeville Pack and Ship offers packing and shipping services for UPS, United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx and DHL. Drop-offs and returns for carriers and major companies, including Amazon are also accepted. Milledgeville Pack and Ship also offers U-Haul and notary services, as well as virtual and private mailboxes, along with copying, scanning, and printing services. The business also offers state and federal fingerprinting services.

Pricing for services varies.

“We can pretty much work for anyone’s budget. We ship things for $5, we ship things for $100, it depends on what the customer wants,” said Standifer. “We’ll work something out. We’ll get them there.”

Standifer said he was inspired to create a one-stop shop because of his own experiences with wait times for shipping services. In terms of the community response, Standifer says that Milledgeville Pack and Ship has received rave reviews from the community, which is a blessing. He said the business does not feel like work to him because he loves helping people and making their lives easier.

“It means everything. It’s humbling. To be honest, I never thought I would be the one in this position. I knew I had the work ethic and the consistency and the drive to be able to, most importantly, I had God at the start of everything,” Standifer said. “Every day I wake up, I don’t take the opportunity for granted because I know things could be a lot different. I’m just very fortunate that I’m able to be an important piece of the community.”

