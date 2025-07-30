CGTC Police Department achieves state certification

Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Police Department officially earned state certification in July through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), distinguishing it as one of fewer than 140 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to hold the prestigious recognition among more than 600 statewide.

The accomplishment follows a rigorous multi-year process that culminated in an onsite assessment in April, led by Chief Ned Watson, Ph.D., chief of police at West Georgia College, and a contracted GACP Certification Manager. The assessment involved a comprehensive review of department policies, operations, training, evidence procedures, and facilities to verify compliance with 141 professional standards, of which 131 applied to the CGTC’s department.

“This was a magnanimous team effort and a significant milestone for our department,” said CGTC Chief of Police Bob Wilbanks. “State certification sets a professional benchmark that demonstrates our commitment to excellence in public safety, accountability, and service.”

The road to certification began three years ago as CGTC’s Police Department collaborated with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to develop standardized policies. In 2023, Wilbanks appointed Lt. Steve Anderson as certification manager, who completed the GACP certification manager’s course and led the department through final proof collection, documentation, and training coordination.

Teamwork was instrumental throughout the 15-month preparation period. Anderson worked closely with campus departments, TCSG leadership, and external assessors to ensure full compliance. Anderson also organized mandated training, constructed evidence and property rooms, and managed the digital proof system through PowerDMS.

“This process demanded unwavering focus from our team and thorough documentation across every aspect of our operation,” said Lt. Anderson. “I’m grateful to have had the support of a team that rose to the challenge every step of the way.”

The assessment itself included vehicle and armory inspections, staff interviews, and evidence room evaluations. CGTC’s department met or exceeded expectations in all categories.

Support critical for the success of the process came from across the College community, including contributions from CGTC Police officers Kyle Brazell and Lisa Sapp, security officer Deldra Draper, and department administrative assistant April Forbes.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire Public Safety team,” said Dr. Craig Jackson, vice president for Student Affairs. “Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to high standards reflect the values of our institution and the trust our students, faculty, and staff place in them.”

CGTC now joins a distinguished group of law enforcement agencies committed to professional excellence through GACP State Certification. The certification signals the College’s dedication to continuous improvement, transparency, and exemplary public safety practices.

For more information about the CGTC Police Department and its services, visit www.centralgatech.edu.