Thanks to the community

We had a very successful Camp Good Grief and could not have done it without the wonderful support from the community. There are so many people whose contributions aided our work that we would like to thank them publicly. We hope we do not overlook anyone.

Northside Baptist is our host, and they are wonderful folks to work with who make it a pleasant experience for us. First Baptist Church of Milledgeville provided lunch from Chick-Fil-A the first day. Northside Baptist provided lunch the second day. Community Baptist provided pizza for the closing lunch. Black Springs Baptist Church WMU gave donations that provided art supplies, water and fruit each day. Doer of the Word Group, Black Springs Baptist WMU and Northside Baptist WMU provided breakfast bars, and juices for break. Project Linus Middle Georgia Area Chapter donated enough blankets for us to give one to each camper. Doer of the Word Group provided pillows for each camper. Body Plex Milledgeville provided a couple of trainers to show the children exercises to help their bodies as they grow. Therapy dogs were provided each day by therapy dogs for pet therapy. Baldwin County Fire and Rescue provided the children with a tour of the fire aid trucks and talked about fire safety. Jay Weems with Georgia Power shared his expertise on water safety. Needles for Jesus and Robin Veal gave a donation that bought materials for camp. We had 14 awesome volunteers who worked with the campers, led activities, worked in the kitchen, set up registration and countless other things behind the scenes that made camp successful. We couldn’t possibly do this camp without them and the contributions of this wonderful community.

Brenda Knight, Camp Good Grief coordinator

Tammie Malone, volunteer coordinator

Hospice Care Options