Grand jury indicts defendants on criminal charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: An “indictment” does not reflect guilt or innocence. An indictment shows that a grand jury finds sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial. Many cases are pleaded out before trial.

A Baldwin County grand jury recently returned a nine-count indictment against a local man in connection the alleged exploitation of a disabled, elder person or resident, The Union-Recorder has learned.

Indictments were returned earlier this month against the defendant, as well as several other defendants, according to records filed in the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Milledgeville.

Grand jurors indicted Javion Jamaal Harper on nine counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident, court records show.

The reported crimes took place during 2023. They were investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Russel Freel, who is assigned to the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.

Grand jurors contend that Harper “unlawfully and willfully” inflicted physical pain on a disabled man by striking him with a belt on Nov. 3, 2023, according to court records.

The defendant also is accused of “aggressively manipulating a belt” after walking into the room of the victim where the belt was brandished.

That crime reportedly happened on Nov. 8, 2023.

The victim was reportedly hit with a belt again on Nov. 9, 2023. The same act reportedly happened on Nov. 15, 2023.

Another incident reportedly happened on Nov. 20 and Dec. 3, 2023, when the defendant supposedly cornered the victim in a bathroom and brandished a belt.

A similar incident reportedly happened again on Dec. 4, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2023.

Grand jurors also indicted other defendants on various charges. They included:

— Travon Antwan Butts, Demetrius Antonio Johnson and Quantae Jamille Saulsbury. The three men were each indicted on charges of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) for possession of marijuana more than an ounce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Saulsbury also was indicted on a charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

— Tydarrius Joron Johnson, VGCSA for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

— Kendall Terrill Saulsbury, VGCSA for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of a firearm by a First Offender Probationer.

Five defendants were jointly indicted in a case. They included: Crystal Monique Mitchell, Domontea Keshawn Bundrage, Davin Jamond Mitchell, Javan Tashawn Mitchell and Lucille Peggy Mitchell.

–Crystal Mitchell was indicted on four counts of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The other four defendants were each indicted on charges of possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence.

–Kenya O’Neal Freeman, VGCSA for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana more than an ounce.

–Willando Delante Clark, VGCSA for possession of marijuana more than an ounce, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, failure to maintain lane and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

–Jalen Malik Burnett, VGCSA for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

–Michael Andrew Collins, VGCSA for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

–Vickie Elaine Meeks, VGCSA for possession of methamphetamine.

–Jonathan Tiwayne Mosley, VGCSA for trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

–Dashoun Demar Jackson, VGCSA for trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and having improper headlights.