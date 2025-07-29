EDITORIAL: School bus traffic laws protect precious cargo

School begins next week for students in the Baldwin County district. Georgia Military College Prep School, John Milledge Academy and other area schools will soon follow. That means that traffic will be more congested during peak hours before school and as the school day ends.

Motorists should slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods as students wait for buses and in school zones and near drop-off areas.

Please adhere to Georgia laws regarding school buses, particularly changes that have taken effect in recent years, which include stricter penalties for violations:

–In Georgia, passing a school bus is a misdemeanor that carries a minimum fine of $1,000 and potential jail time of up to a year or license suspension. This is a change that was enacted in 2024.

–When a bus stops on a two-lane roadway, a four-lane roadway, and roadways with a center turning lane, all traffic from both directions must stop.

–On divided highways of four lanes or more with a median, only traffic following the bus is required to stop.

–Remember to slow down — decreasing your speed will reduce serious hazards and promote safety awareness.

–Don’t forget the speed cameras near schools — on Log Cabin near JMA, Elbert Street between Greene and Franklin streets near GMC, Blandy Road, Highway 49 near Baldwin High and Highway 441 near Midway Hills Academy. Obey the speed limit in school zones or pay the penalty.

–Drivers should also be prepared to stop when approaching children waiting for a school bus, especially in early morning hours when visibility is reduced.

Motorists who speed through school zones and ignore school bus stop arms not only put children in danger, but they’re also breaking the law. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. A difference between 25 mph and 35 mph can save a life.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more school-age pedestrians are injured in traffic accidents during weekday afternoons between 3 and 4 p.m. than at any other time of the day. Many pedestrian fatalities occur in school zones.

NHTSA data shows that from 2013 to 2022, more than 1,000 people died in school-transportation-related crashes, and 198 of those were children age 18 and younger.

AAA offers the following additional tips to help keep precious cargo safe on the roads as the school year begins:

–Eliminate distractions. Children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly between two parked cars. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.

–Reverse responsibly. Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children on the sidewalk, driveway, and around your vehicle before slowly backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under, or around vehicles — even those that are parked.

–Talk to your teen. Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States, and more than one-quarter of fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 to 7 p.m.

–Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

–Watch for bicycles. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady, and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and the bicycle. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that they wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.

Follow the laws for the safety of students and all drivers on the road. We all can play a part in reducing school-related traffic accidents and help keep this precious cargo safe.