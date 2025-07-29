Driver of ATV eludes deputy

An ATV driver eluded a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Monday, July 21.

The incident happened on Valentine Road shortly after 10 p.m., according to an incident report filed by Deputy Thomas Coley.

The deputy said he was patrolling along Valentine Road when he spotted a man operating a four-wheeler on the roadway without a helmet.

Coley said he turned on his blue lights as the ATV driver drove past him in his patrol vehicle.

“I turned my patrol vehicle around and advised dispatch [that] I was attempting to catch up with the four-wheeler and I activated by siren,” Coley said in his report. “I continued around Valentine Road and observed the driver turn right and travel south on Lovers Lane.”

The driver of the ATV made a left turn onto Rollin Road before he turned right onto Sugarberry Drive, the deputy said.

Email newsletter signup

“The driver continued to the dead-end of Sugarberry Drive and drove into a trail in the woods,” Coley said.

The deputy said he continued down the trail for a while until it became too narrow.

Coley said he last saw the ATV traveling toward Anderson Drive.

The four-wheeler was not seen again by deputies in the area.