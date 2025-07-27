Residence damaged by gunfire

A residence on Maplewood Avenue in Baldwin County was damaged by bullets fired from two different guns July 17, local authorities say.

As of July 21, the case remained under investigation by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Reid White.

No one was reportedly injured.

The shootings happened shortly before 6 p.m., according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Harker.

When deputies arrived in front of a residence on the 100 block of Maplewood Avenue, they noticed several spent shell casings in the roadway.

Thirteen yellow evidence placards marked the spots where the shell casings were found, Harker said.

The evidence consisted of 10 .40-caliber shell casings and three 9mm shell casings, the deputy said.

“Due to the number of shell casings recovered from the roadway, I began canvassing the other properties to check for damage,” Harker said in his report.

The deputy said he saw that several bullet holes had damaged a nearby residence.

“Four bullet holes were located along the underside of the awning on the front facing side of the house with an additional hole located on the left side attic area,” Harker said. “I observed two projectiles on the ground.”

Both projectiles were photographed and collected as evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.