City Council imposes moratorium on vape shops

During the past couple of years, a considerable number of vape shops, convenience stores and food marts opened in Milledgeville.

But that won’t be the case going forward — at least not anytime soon.

City officials now contend there are too many of those types of businesses.

Earlier this month, Milledgeville City Council took measures to cease such businesses from acquiring licenses to open such businesses by imposing a six-month moratorium.

After that time period, the matter is expected to be readdressed by city officials. At that time, they could decide to lift the moratorium or extend it for a certain period of time.

During the July 8 city council meeting, Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan called for a motion to adopt Resolution R-2507-22. Alderwoman Jeanette Walden made the motion. The motion was seconded by Alderwoman Shonya Mapp. When the roll was called, the motion received unanimous support from the other two city council members present: Dr. Collinda Lee and Alderman Walter Reynolds.

Two of the city council members were absent: Denese Shinholster, who also serves as mayor pro tem, and Alderman Steve Chambers.

City officials are presently analyzing its zoning, occupational tax and related codes in order to revise codes to meet the needs of all residents within the city limits, according to the resolution. The document also points out that city officials also are reviewing codes pertaining to the permitting of convenience stores, food marts and vape shops.

“This review is being conducted based on a number of factors, but especially because these businesses offer products that, if not distributed correctly, are inherently dangerous for minors, in the same or similar ways as alcohol products, smoking-related products and paraphernalia,” according to the resolution.

City officials, as well as officers with the Milledgeville Police Department, also are concerned about vape shops that engage in the retail sale of low THC oil, tobacco product related objects, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, cannabidiol (CBD) or products containing CDB.

The six-month moratorium is expected to allow city officials enough time to research, analyze and review where and under what terms convenience stores, food marts and vape shops are most appropriate within the city. Those officials include the mayor and members of City Council, as well as members of the Milledgeville Planning and Zoning Commission.

According to the resolution, the city has the right under Georgia law to issue a moratorium for a reasonable amount of time without the necessity of complying with the Georgia Zoning Procedures Act.