Body of man found floating in Lake Oconee

GREENSBORO, Ga. — A man’s body was discovered floating on the waters of Lake Oconee in Greene County shortly before midnight Friday, local authorities say.

The body was discovered by some people fishing in the lake across from Redlands boat ramp, near U.S. Highway 278, according to Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The sheriff said there were no signs of foul play and that a death investigation was underway by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Chris Peters was working closely with local law enforcement officers Saturday morning to establish an identification for the man.

Harrison said the body, which was recovered from the water by game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division along with firefighters/first responders with Greene County Fire Rescue, will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur for an autopsy.

The autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of the man’s death.

Harrison said there had been no local report filed about anyone missing in the area.

The sheriff said he would release additional information as it becomes available.