Residence, vehicle damaged in shootings

A residence along with a vehicle were damaged by bullets fired from one or more guns sometime in the morning hours of July 17. The shootings happened on the 1600 block of Valley Road in Baldwin County, local authorities say.

No one was reportedly injured.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Saralynn Henderson said she was called to the residence shortly before 2:30 p.m.

When she arrived, she talked with a man who lives there.

The deputy said she saw where a bullet hole made its way through the front door and saw another one in the left side window near the carport.

Henderson said she and the man walked inside where she located a bullet fragment inside a blanket, indicating that it had traveled through the residence.

The deputy said she also observed bullet holes in a vehicle parked on the property.

The vehicle was towed to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for further examination and evidence collection.

Henderson said additional bullet fragments were located in other areas outside the residence.

The man said he was not home at the time of the shootings, but that his son was there with three other people.

Henderson said she talked with the son, but he was “not forthcoming” with the other individuals’ names or any other details.

It is believed the shootings happened about 4 a.m.

The man’s son reportedly told the deputy that he and the other individuals with him left the residence between 9 and 10 a.m. and went to his mother’s residence.

“I conducted a search of the property’s exterior,” Henderson said. “In the roadway, I located three spent casings and one live round. I advised dispatch to notify the on-call detective.”

Detective Chris Burrell arrived at the scene later and began an investigation.

Henderson said Burrell documented the scene by taking photographs.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shootings should call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.