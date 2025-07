City officials are presently analyzing its zoning, occupational tax and related codes in order to revise codes to meet the needs of residents within the city limits. City officials also are reviewing codes pertaining to the permitting of convenience stores, food marts and vape shops. Council recently approved a moratorium for six months on these businesses.

