Milledgeville OBGYN Associates welcomes new nurse practitioner

Milledgeville OBGYN Associates, P.C. will welcome Peyton Tucker, WHNP-BC as the practice’s newest nurse practitioner.

Tucker brings with her five years of experience in pediatrics and labor and delivery nursing and shares the practice’s commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to every patient.

She is a Milledgeville native and alumna of Georgia Military College. She earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Georgia State University in 2019 and her advanced nursing degree from Georgia College & State University in 2025. She is a member of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her clinical interests include preventive healthcare and family planning.

Outside of the office, she is an avid reader and enjoys spending time with her husband, Jake Tucker, and their daughter.

She is currently accepting patients and will be available for appointments starting Aug. 11.

For more information call 478-453-8511 to make an appointment.

Milledgeville OBGYN Associates, P.C. is located at Milledgeville Medical Center, 750 N. Cobb St., Suite 240.