Man indicted by grand jury on kidnapping, aggravated stalking charges

EDITOR’S NOTE: An “indictment” does not reflect guilt or innocence. An indictment shows that a grand jury finds sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial. Many cases are pleaded out before trial.

A Baldwin County grand jury recently indicted a man on criminal charges, including abduction.

The defendant was identified as Altuan Lanard Strange, according to records filed in the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Milledgeville.

Grand jurors indicted Strange on charges of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, theft by taking, simple battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act and cruelty to children in the third degree, court records show.

The crimes reportedly happened March 25.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Harker is listed as the prosecutor in the case.

Email newsletter signup

In an unrelated case, grand jurors returned a 12-count indictment against a man and woman in connection with a May 4 illegal contraband case at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville.

The defendants in the case were identified as Earl Walter Collins and Megan Marie Vicknair.

Collins was indicted for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) for trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of prohibited items to inmates.

Vicknair was indicted on nine charges including trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of crossing the guard lines with drugs and three counts of furnishing prohibited items to inmates.

The crimes were investigated by Investigator Felton Burney.

In a separate case, Terrence Odeilus Paul was indicted on one count of VGCSA for trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.

The crime reportedly happened on March 17, 2024.

The arrest was made by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. Chance Rogers.

In another case, grand jurors indicted Spencer Lee Parker on a charge of VGCSA for possession of methamphetamine.

The crime reportedly happened April 22, 2025.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Harker was the arresting officer.

In an unrelated case, two men and a woman were indicted.

They included Jason Kyle Alford, Trinity Amen Garcia and Kayleigh Ann Larimore.

All three of the defendants were indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, and two counts each of illegal use of a communication facility.

The crimes reportedly happened Jan. 16, 2024.

The investigating agent was David King.

Four defendants were indicted in a joint drug case.

The defendants included three women and a man — Pamela Denise Grimes, Molly Harrell Hardy, Rebecca Ann Kelly, also known as Rebecca Ann Doster, and Robert Olin Rosser.

Grand jurors indicted Grimes on charges of four counts of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Hardy was indicted on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.

Kelly-Doster was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance.

Rosser was indicted for trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance.