Community invited to Aug. 21 pep rally for GMC team

The Georgia Military College Bulldog football program has announced the date for the annual ‘Meet Your Bulldogs’ community pep rally. On Aug. 21, it’s an opportunity to say hello to the 2025 version of the GMC Bulldogs who are looking to make a return trip to the NJCAA Division I semifinals.

Gather at the GMC’s South Bricks and historic Davenport Field in Milledgeville for a family-friendly event packed with activities, food from local food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and some exclusive GMC merchandise available for purchase. Plus, fans have the chance to get autographs from the Bulldogs, some of whom are returning from a squad that went 10-2 in 2024 and finished ranked No. 2 in the nation at the end of the regular season.

The fun goes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 21. This event is free and open to the public. Note that the food trucks will have a charge.

Opening day for the GMC 2025 football season is Aug. 23 against Central Georgia Technical College at Davenport Field with a 1 p.m. kickoff. There are six home games in all.

Email Tina Harrison at tharrison@gmc.edu for ticket information.