Grand jury indicts defendants in aggravated assault cases

EDITOR’S NOTE: An “indictment” does not reflect guilt or innocence. An indictment shows that a grand jury finds sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial. Many cases are pleaded out before trial.

A Baldwin County grand jury returned criminal indictments against 69 defendants last week, according to records filed in Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk Wanda T. Paul’s office.

One of the defendants was Larry Bernard Poole, who had a six-count indictment returned against him.

Poole was indicted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, home invasion in the first degree, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The crimes reportedly happened April 28 and 29, according to court records.

Grand jurors accuse Poole of violating probation conditions when he, without the consent and for the purpose of harassing and intimidating a woman living in a local apartment complex.

Email newsletter signup

The defendant also is accused of assaulting the woman with a deadly weapon. Poole was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm.

Court records show that Poole was convicted of a felony crime on Dec. 1, 2014. At that time, the offenses included criminal damage to property in the second degree, terroristic threats, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

In the latest case, Poole was charged with willfully obstructing Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thomas Coley in the lawful discharge of his official duties by hiding in a closet in an attempt to evade being caught by law enforcement officers, grand jurors contend.

In an unrelated case, grand jurors returned a five-count joint indictment against three men on criminal charges.

The trio of defendants included Daiamon Ramolad Myrick, Felix Maurice Myrick and Aden Callaway.

They were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count each of making a false statement.

The crimes reportedly happened April 19, 2025.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Deidre Byrd investigated the case and helped make the arrests.

In an unrelated case, James Michael Hill was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The crimes reportedly happened on May 8, 2025.

The arresting law enforcement officer was Deputy Thomas Coley with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

In another case, grand jurors indicted a man on five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree.

The defendant in the case was identified by court documents as Jabrial Mar’Kes Jackson.

The crimes reportedly happened May 23.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryant Wright investigated the case.

Grand jurors also returned a three-count true bill of indictment against Alan Raymond Pitts, court records show.

Pitts was charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

The crimes reported happened May 30

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Sides investigated the case.

In a separate case, a local woman was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault.

The defendant in the case was identified as Andrea Michelle Hieber.

The crimes reportedly happened on Oct. 3, 2023.

The case was investigated by Milledgeville Police Department Lt. Ryan Chapple.

A separate case resulted in Bobby G. Hall being indicted on a charge of aggravated assault.

The crime reportedly happened on August 24, 2023.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Hutto investigated the case.

In another case, grand jurors indicted Rodriguez Antonio Dixon with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated stalking, one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The crimes reportedly happened on June 7, 2025.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. Brandon Towe and Deputy Keante Butts jointly investigated the case.

Grand jurors also indicted Maleik Woods with one count of aggravated assault.

The crime reportedly happened Jan. 24, 2023 at Riverbend Correctional Facility.

The case was investigated by Investigator Michael McRae.

In an unrelated case, Murphy J. Lesson was indicted by grand jurors on one count of aggravated assault and one count of reckless conduct.

The crimes reportedly happened on Jan. 21, 2025.

The case was investigated by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. Chance Rogers.

In another case, grand jurors indicted Calvin O’Neal Goddard on a charge of aggravated assault.

The crime reportedly happened March 23, 2023.

The case was investigated by Deputy Jordan Carpenter with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.