Chamber annual Employ Baldwin Job Fair Aug. 21

The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Employ Baldwin Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Central Georgia Technical College’s Milledgeville Campus.

The Chamber is currently seeking vendors for the event. Employ Baldwin is open to all businesses and organizations.

Vendor registration is $75 for Chamber members and $150 for non-members. The application can be found at https://bit.ly/employbaldwin2025 and must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 15.

This event is free and open to the public.

Last year’s job fair welcomed more than 250 job seekers, connecting them with local employers across a range of industries.

“Employ Baldwin has become a key event for our business community,” said Kara Lassiter, president and CEO of the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber. “As workforce remains one of the biggest challenges for our local employers, this job fair provides a valuable opportunity to connect businesses with job seekers and promote economic growth within our community.”

For more information or to register as a vendor, call Leah Frazier at 478-453-9311 or email lfrazier@milledgevillega.com.