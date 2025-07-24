BCSD newcomers awed by Back to School Bash scene

They weren’t waiting to get the hottest concert tickets outside of Baldwin High School, though it was one of the hotter mornings of the summer.

Baldwin County School District students and their parents couldn’t wait to stock up on needed school supplies with the 2025-26 term about three weeks away. Those supplies have not changed over the years, and the annual Back To School Bash had an ample supply of notebook paper, pencils, pens, crayons, bookbags, and all of the information they need not only about the schools in the system, but also various youth organizations, health care organizations and recreational activities.

Shonya Mapp, Family Engagement coordinator for the Baldwin School District, said the Back To School Bash outgrew its original location at Lakeview Academy, thus moved to Baldwin High School to accommodate numerous food trucks, fire trucks, fun inflatable slides and tables for all the schools and businesses.

“We had a remarkable turnout this year,” said Mapp. “This has really been a success. Even with the heat. We were planning to do it rain or shine. It worked out in our favor. We got sunshine, and everybody’s taking advantage of what we have to give away.”

There will be several new students entering the school system. It’s not just children, though, experiencing Baldwin County schools for the first time. For one, there’s a new principal at the aforementioned Lakeview, Corian Roberson. He previously worked in Washington and Emanuel counties. He said he doesn’t remember any kind of event like this in getting students excited about a new term.

“It is lovely,” said Roberson. “It gets the community out. Puts the community at the forefront. That’s what we’re here for in Baldwin County. Every school, every organization is here for the students. When we keep that at the forefront of our decision making, it’s very important, and it’s something I intend to do. At Lakeview Academy, if there’s a decision we make, it’s going to be about the students. We are here to be a service to one another, the families, the parents. I think it’s a great idea.

“Where I’m coming from, it was just open house when you meet the family. To see this many people come out in this type of heat, it’s very surprising.”

The Back To School Bash also served as an eye-opener for the new Baldwin School Superintendent, Dr. Kristina Brooks. She had only officially been on the job for 18 days.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honored that our community comes out to support our children,” she said. “We have so many businesses and vendors and churches and parents, everybody focused on the same work, getting our children ready for back to school.

“You can get any bookbag, pencil, notebook, reading for your leisure, any kind of book, plus some ice cream. You can’t ask for anything better, to know that this many adults are pouring into our kids.”

Brooks has been in districts during her decades in education with ‘Back To School Bashes.’ Baldwin County exceeded all previous levels of commitment in her view.