Pelkey named GCSU head baseball coach

Georgia College & State University Director of Athletics Wendell Staton announced Jeff Pelkey as the new head coach of the Bobcat baseball program.

Pelkey completed his eighth season at Peach Belt Conference-foe Flagler College as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Saints.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff Pelkey lead our baseball program,” said Staton. “Throughout the process, it was clear that Jeff clearly aligns with and wants to be a part of our GCSU values. He has experience in recruiting high academic achieving students that are attracted to our campus. Jeff is well respected in our industry and has produced excellence throughout his career at every stop, including coaching in the NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship (in 2016).

“Having spent eight years in the Peach Belt Conference, he has tremendous knowledge of our league. He has been very successful in recruiting the state of Georgia and has a long history of developing outstanding pitchers, boasting seven All-PBC pitchers over the last six seasons. Every person that I reached out to about Jeff spoke so highly of his character, his ability as a clear communicator, his strong relationship building skills, his genuine care for student-athletes as people first and foremost, and that he is a “culture carrier” in every sense of the word.

“He values our commitment to excellence in academics and community engagement. He values our commitment to sportsmanship. I am confident in his leadership and ability to take us to even greater heights in the PBC, the Southeast region, and continue the long history of success as a nationally prominent program.”

“I’m incredibly humbled, honored and thankful to be selected to lead the Georgia College & State University baseball program,” said Pelkey. “My family and I cannot wait to become part of the Milledgeville community. I’m so grateful to President Cathy Cox, Director of Athletics Wendell Staton, the entire search committee and athletics staff for believing in me and for entrusting me to lead this team.

“I look forward to continuing the outstanding tradition GCSU baseball has had by building positive relationships with players, alumni, and the Milledgeville community. Being a part of this University and this program are a dream come true.”

Pelkey also coached at NCAA Division II’s Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire. He spent three seasons serving as the assistant coach for the Ravens. In his tenure at Franklin Pierce, Pelkey helped the team to an overall record 109-28 and a 69-10 mark in the Northeast-10 Conference.

The Ravens won the NE-10 tournament title in 2015 and advanced to its regional final. Franklin Pierce won its second consecutive division title in the NE-10, won the East Region championship and advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championship in Cary, North Carolina, in 2016.

In 2015 and 2016, the Ravens led the nation in ERA (2.01 in ‘15 and 2.32 in ‘16), hits allowed per nine innings (6.2 in ‘15 and 6.84 in ‘16) and walks plus hits per innings pitched (1.03 in ‘15 and 1.02 in ‘16). The staff was second in the nation in shutouts (14) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (10.0). The Ravens had the nation’s leader in ERA in 2015, Miles Sheehan, with a 0.29 mark.

Prior to his stint at Franklin Pierce, Pelkey served as an assistant coach for two years at his alma mater, Keene State College.

Pelkey earned his bachelor’s degree in occupational health and safety studies with a concentration in environmental science from Keene State in 2012. He earned his master’s in occupational health and safety studies from Keene State in 2013. Pelkey played baseball for the Owls for four seasons and he earned All-Little East Conference honors as a junior and as a senior. He is the all-time wins leader at Keene State and received the College’s Male Athlete of the Year Award in 2012.