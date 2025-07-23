Milledgeville Allied Arts receives grant funding

Milledgeville’s Allied Arts, along with numerous programs across the state, received great summertime news last week. The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) team known as the Georgia Council for the Arts announced that more than $1.3 million in competitive grant funding will be distributed 49 counties across the state for the support of local arts and culture. This funding comes from its General Operating Support, Project, and Arts Education Program grants and totals of 177 awarded during GCA’s initial disbursements for fiscal year 2026.

Rebekah Tobar said the Georgia Council for the Arts has been a great supporter of Allied Arts.

“They understand we are a non-profit, and our goal is to bring as many diverse opportunities to the community,” she said.

Tobar explained that Allied Arts had received bridge grants from the Council going back to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those grants had run out. This new competitive grant funding replaces that. She said Allied Arts applied for the grant, and it will go towards bringing more programs and performances to the Baldwin County community.

Most importantly, the grant means Allied Arts can offer these programs free of charge.

That includes musical performances such as gospel, jazz and locally based acts. Tobar said the summer months are pretty quiet for Allied Arts events, but the schedule should pick back up in the fall. She said there is a lot being planned for October, including Halloween-related activities.

Email newsletter signup

The General Operating Support Grant will provide funding for operating support to 104 nonprofit arts organizations. The Project Grant will help fund 45 single art projects such as an art exhibit, a theater production, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency, or capacity-building projects, such as developing a strategic plan, creating a development plan, or providing professional development. The Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 28 organizations to support the arts in K-12 education, and may include a variety of disciplines, from visual art to music or theater, to dance and creative writing.

“The arts are at the heart of Georgia’s communities, and our vibrant arts organizations are enhancing downtowns, creating jobs, and connecting people. These grants will help strengthen communities across the state, encouraging tourism, business opportunity, and local pride,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These awards will also provide educational opportunities for students, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that are essential for the future workforce in any industry.”

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, schools, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in fall 2025.

“These grants support programs that benefit Georgians by encouraging students to develop technical and creative skills, boosting tourism, energizing public spaces, and solving community issues,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “With this vital funding, GCA is able to support the growth of healthy, vibrant communities all across the state. We are grateful for the support that the Georgia General Assembly provides Georgia Council for the Arts and the arts sector across Georgia.”

Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to judge and review the eligible applications received. Following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, panelists include GCA Council members, fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, and Georgians with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.