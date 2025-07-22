MAPP: Thanks for helping make annual Back to School Bash a success

On behalf of Dr. Kristina Brooks, Superintendent of the Baldwin County School District, and her exceptional team, we express our sincere gratitude to the members of Baldwin County for their thoughtful contributions to the Baldwin County School District Annual Back to School Bash.

We appreciate the sense of connection and warmth you created for our parents and students. Your generosity and positive energy were instrumental in making this event a success.

Thank you to everyone who supported this event through donations, time, and effort, helping our students prepare for the new school year. Thank you again to everyone who captured beautiful memories of this event.

We appreciate your time and energy. Your selflessness and commitment to helping others are truly inspiring. We are grateful for your generosity.

Shonya A. Mapp

Baldwin County School District

