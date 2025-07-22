Light Force Family Chiropractic tailoring individual patient care

Milledgeville native Dr. Sherry Meeks graduated from Baldwin High School in 1982 before attending Georgia College & State University. She attained her bachelor’s degree and enrolled at Life University in Marietta. There, Meeks crossed paths with Charleston, South Carolina native Dr. Tracy Green. They both graduated from Life University in 1998.

After graduation, Meeks worked in Savannah alongside Green until 2001, when she decided to return to Milledgeville and open Light Force Family Chiropractic with Green as her practice partner.

“We came here and just decided that Milledgeville’s community is where we wanted to spend our career and serve the people here, because it’s my hometown,” Meeks said.

They always had a desire to open their own practice to not only apply what they learned in school, but to also provide a more personalized approach to treatment.

“Everybody’s program or care plan is different based on what they want,” Meeks said.

Located at 680 Dunlap Road NE in Milledgeville, Light Force Family Chiropractic is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Light Force Family Chiropractic serves a wide age range of patients, offering standard chiropractic care with manual adjustments and a pro adjuster system, which is instrument assisted adjustment. Programs are tailored to the individual needs of patients. New to the office and the Milledgeville area is ProBalance treatment, therapy for the part of the brain that maintains equilibrium stability. The practice also offers cognitive therapy. An upcoming addition is instrument adjusting and balance and agility training for children.

In the years since opening, Meeks and Green have established lifelong relationships while serving the people of Milledgeville. Most of their business comes from positive word of mouth.

The biggest difference with Light Force Family Chiropractic now compared to when this practice originally opened is the technological advancements that have been made. Said advancements have allowed them to tailor the work that they do to each patient and provide treatment that is manual and technologically assisted. It may take a little bit more time than it used to because the doctors are getting the diagnostic work-ups, but it allows their treatments to be individualized.

“I feel almost guilty when I go to work because I don’t feel like it’s work,” Meeks said.