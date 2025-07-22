High-speed chase ends at Kroger

A Baldwin County man was recently arrested after he led a state trooper on a high-speed chase near the Milledgeville Kroger.

The car chase ended when the suspect slammed into a fire hydrant and knocked down a stop sign before a foot chase ensued. The chase ended with the suspect’s arrest but not before he and the state trooper were slightly injured.

The suspect was identified as Azavian Treshon Ray, a resident of the 100 block of Harrisburg Road in Milledgevile, according to an incident report filed by Trooper First Class David Holland with the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville.

Ray was charged with speeding, driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, seatbelt violation, windshield/front door cracked, duty to stop upon striking a fixed object and reckless driving.

After Ray was arrested, he was taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center where he was jailed.

Ray and Holland were checked by personnel with Atrium Health Navicent Emergency Medical Services at the scene before they were medically cleared.

Email newsletter signup

The suspect was injured when he ran out of both of his shoes, tripped and fell in the store parking lot.

“I pressed my Taser 7 against the driver’s body, but did not activate it,” Holland said in his report. “I commanded the driver to stay on the ground. The driver continued to try to get up and resist. I was able to gain control of the driver and turn him over onto his stomach.”

Holland said Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alex Rickey arrived and assisted him in placing the suspect into handcuffs without further incident.

Holland later noticed blood on the shirt of his uniform and saw blood dripping from his right hand. He said he also noticed holes in his uniform pants, which may have ripped during the brief struggle with the suspect.

Holland said he was patrolling along North Columbia Street near Kenan Drive shortly before 5 p.m. when he spotted a gray Dodge Challenger traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

Holland estimated the speed of the driver at well above the posted speed limit.

“I activated my state issued radar and confirmed the Challenger to be traveling 83 mph in a posted 55 zone,” Holland said in his report.

The trooper said he initiated his emergency equipment and attempted to make a traffic stop.

“Once I turned around, I noticed that the driver was not slowing down,” Holland said. “As I was catching up, the driver of the Challenger made a sudden lane change and turned left into the Kroger entrance. The driver then quickly accelerated, driving recklessly through the parking lot, initiating a pursuit.”

The chase went onto Log Cabin Road and later onto Southern Walk Drive.

While traveling in the residential neighborhood, the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

“The driver attempted but failed to negotiate a sharp curve striking a mailbox on the right shoulder of Southern Walk Drive,” Holland said.

The trooper said the car sustained minor damage and that the driver continued to flee.

“After approaching Log Cabin Road, the driver made a right turn and continued to drive in a reckless manner, passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road,” Holland said. “After illegally passing traffic, the driver turned right into the Kroger entrance traveling back toward Kroger. The driver reached the parking lot of the Kroger and attempted to turn right in front of the store.”

The driver was traveling too fast to turn and subsequently crashed into several bushes, landing on top of a fire hydrant.

A foot chase ensued before the suspect was apprehended.

Sgt. First Class Scott Harrell, commander of the Georgia State Patrol post in Milledgeville, also assisted the trooper at the scene.