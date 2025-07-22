EDITORIAL: Water park admission fee should be explored from all angles

What’s the cost of admission?

That’s the burning topic surrounding the local water park, slated for opening sometime next year.

As the adage goes, “Everything costs something.”

Some people believe there shouldn’t be an admission fee since taxpayer monies are helping fund the project. There are others who believe that only Baldwin County residents should be allowed at the park, but that likely means that the admission fee will be higher to offset the fact that there will be fewer visitors. That line of thinking also negates the fact that out-of-county visitors are more likely to get gas while they are here, have a meal, and possibly shop, generating additional sales tax and sales for local businesses that could certainly use it.

What about commuters, visitors in town for sporting events and weekenders at the lake? Why would we exclude them and not want their money when the park may be a draw that potentially extends their stay?

The water park should be a draw for the community, one that could be a tremendous asset.

What shouldn’t happen is having this park open, then allowing it to go without adequate maintenance because of the cost of upkeep. The last thing any of us should want is for there to be financial issues 10 years from now because the water park is in dire need of repairs.

Visitors to the new water park need to pay for admission. It can’t be a free venture. But there should be dialogue on the fee. The park can’t be properly maintained otherwise on taxpayers’ dime. There has to be adequate staffing, electricity, lifeguards and monies built in for repairs. That’s the financial reality for any facility, particularly a multi-million dollar one of this size. County commissioners should explain their justification for the amount that is set. The fee should make financial sense and be as reasonable as possible for residents and families.

Baldwin County officials have done a great job of researching other facilities and doing their homework in their approach to this project while also listening to residents. The aquatics committee from a few years ago, comprised of local residents, contributed a great deal to us getting this far in this endeavor. Input from residents should continue to be welcomed. We hope that feedback continues to be heard now that we are close to the park’s opening.

No one should reasonably expect that the water park won’t have an admission fee. There are too many costs involved for that. But what we should expect is to hear the anticipated costs involved in the maintenance and upkeep of the water park. We should also expect that county commissioners are receptive to input from residents and willing to listen to feedback, as they have been so far, to reach a satisfactory medium.

Just like any other project that utilizes public monies, there still needs to be some give and take.