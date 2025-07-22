CHANCEY: Blessed is the man who can laugh at himself

Several seasons ago, Justin Verlander pitched for the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Houston Astros. This season he plays for the San Franciso Giants.

On one occasion, Verlander faced Oakland A’s David DeJesus at the plate with a runner on first base. Verlander, a right hander, stepped off the pitching rubber as if to attempt a pick-off throw to first, but instead at the last second changed his mind and threw sideways to the plate and right at DeJesus. It was an odd move and briefly confused the umpires.

DeJesus claimed the ball hit him and walked to first base, advancing the runner. Finally, the umps called Verlander’s weird move a balk, advanced the runner on first to second base and returned DeJesus to the plate to finish his at-bat. Since Verlander stepped off the pitching rubber, it was considered a no-pitch.

Oakland manager Bob Geren said, “That was the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. . . It took like six coaches to try to figure out what he did.”

Verlander’s mental error was analyzed on sports talk shows for a day or two, and all he could do was laugh. He said, “I saw the video and I couldn’t help but laugh.”

Sometimes, laughing is all you can do. As the saying goes, blessed is the man who can laugh at himself for he’ll never cease to be amused.

I can relate as I think about some of my embarrassing moments.

Like the time I purchased a new suit. We were newlyweds who joined this swanky, upscale church in Buckhead because I worked with several young professionals who attended there.

The first Sunday I wore my new suit, I sat in worship with my arm around my wife. Good worship, great Sunday, new suit, beautiful wife, proud husband. I got home and took my coat off and noticed the store tag still sewn to the sleeve. I was so embarrassed. I guess I displayed the tag all morning and no one had the heart to point out the fashion faux pas.

Then there was the December Sunday I was preaching away and my tongue somehow slipped. I made reference to the “tity of Bethlehem,” getting “town” and “city” mixed up. I quickly repeated “the city of Bethlehem” and kept going.

However, one of my worst fears ever came to reality one February. It took forever before I could talk about this traumatic experience. I was at a local wedding venue meeting with a young couple about officiating their wedding. I finished our time together and walked out to the car to proceed to my next visit.

Then I decided I should probably go back in and use the facilities. I was in a hurry and found the restrooms. They were labeled with cute names instead of the straightforward “men” and “women.” Plus, there were no universal pictures on the doors.

So, I’m in the stall, someone entered the restroom, and I heard the clip, clop, clip, clop on the tile floor. That sounds like high heels, I thought, then it dawned on me I didn’t remember seeing any “man potties.” But I did remember seeing these little flowers and other frilly items by the sinks. Then I thought, “I’m in the wrong place. I’ve got to get out of here.”

As I turned to make my escape, the sign on the back of the stall door confirmed my worst fear: “Please don’t flush sanitary products down the toilet.” I have never been so embarrassed in my life. My face turned red, I started sweating, and thankfully, I got out before my other restroom colleague surfaced and, gratefully, didn’t pass anybody else on her way in.

I quickly exited and fully expected to see blue lights in my rearview mirror as I peeled out of the parking lot. Even pastors occasionally do dumb things, and sometimes they live to tell about it.

If you live long enough, you, too, will have an embarrassing moment or two. As mentioned, blessed is the man who can laugh at himself, for he’ll never cease to be amused.

As Proverbs 17:22 states, “A merry heart does good like medicine.” Laughter is good for you, so you might as well learn to laugh at yourself.

—Milledgeville native David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as transitional pastor at Eagles Landing at Griffin, Griffin, Georgia. He enjoys preaching, writing, and time with family. He is the author of three books that can be purchased on Amazon or directly from him. Visit www.davidchancey.com for more information.