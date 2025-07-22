GALLERY: Pickleball courts open at Walter B. Williams Park

Marisa Meadows, of Milledgeville, prepares to hit the ball during one of the first matches played on the new courts. She and her partner, Stacey Winskie, of Eatonton, were paired against Jeannie Barlow and Michelle Hamlin, both of Milledgeville. (Billy W. Hobbs/The Union-Recorder)

Baldwin County Commissioners, community members and the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce joined Tuesday, July 22, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the county’s new pickleball courts at Walter B. Williams Jr. Park. The new courts were built with funding from a $2 million grant, according to Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar. Twenty new courts were officially opened. The new courts bring to 28 the total number of surfaces for playing the sport.