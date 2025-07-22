GALLERY: Pickleball courts open at Walter B. Williams Park
Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Baldwin County Commissioners, community members and the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce joined Tuesday, July 22, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the county’s new pickleball courts at Walter B. Williams Jr. Park. The new courts were built with funding from a $2 million grant, according to Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar. Twenty new courts were officially opened. The new courts bring to 28 the total number of surfaces for playing the sport.