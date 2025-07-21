Exchange Bank donates $1,500 to CISMBC to support local students

Exchange Bank recently announced a $1,500 donation to Communities in Schools of Milledgeville-Baldwin County, furthering the bank’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives in the local community.

CIS works inside public schools to connect students and families with critical resources and support systems, helping to remove barriers to learning. During the last school year, CIS served more than 3,600 students in Baldwin County. Their impact was measurable — 78% of students demonstrated improved academic performance, and 100% remained in school.

“At Exchange Bank, we believe in building a stronger community by investing in our youth,” said Terry Kennedy, senior vice president at Exchange Bank and CIS Board Member. “Communities In Schools is doing life-changing work to help students stay on track, and we’re proud to support their mission.”

Exchange Bank’s donation will help CIS continue to provide mentoring, academic support, basic needs assistance, and other wraparound services for students facing challenges at home or in the classroom.

To learn more about how you can support Communities in Schools of Milledgeville-Baldwin County through donations or volunteer opportunities visit www.cismilledgeville.org.