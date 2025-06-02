Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team gives back in several ways

Divers are taken out on the Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team boat in search of a drowned victim on Lake Sinclair earlier this year. (Billy W. Hobbs/The Union-Recorder)

It all came about with mere conversations back in 2021.

The first was between Baldwin County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Bradley Towe when he still held the rank of captain and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Brandon Clements.

They both saw the need to create a dive team because of the large existing waterways in Baldwin County.

“We sat around and talked about the number of drownings we unfortunately have had here in Baldwin County over the past several years,” Towe said, recalling the conversation. “The calls of drownings that we’ve had over the years has taken between two, three or four hours for a dive team from another county to come and help us in the recovery of the victim.”

Towe said he and Clements felt if a local dive team was formed they could make a difference in rescuing a potential drowned victim or return a deceased loved one back to their family sooner and create closure for a family dealing with a loss.

“At the time, Deputy Clements already had some of his dive certifications,” Towe said. “We started talking about creating one a dive team in 2021, and it all went into play in 2023.”

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Towe said he also discussed the idea with his younger brother, Deputy Lt. Brandon Towe.

Lt. Towe later presented it to Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee. Chief Deputy Towe discussed the same way with now retired Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young.

“They both thought it was a great idea,” Towe said. “They both wanted us to get some numbers together and what was it going to take to make this happen. How much training would be required and the amount of time it would take.”

Massee and Young discussed the idea with their command staffs, and everyone was supportive.

“We eventually gave them everything they needed and Sheriff Massee and Chief Young said let’s make it happen,” Towe said. “We immediately moved forward from that point on. And here we are today.”

Once they got the approval to forge ahead, they then knew they had to try to form a team.

“We set out to find who was really interested in doing this,” Towe said. “We knew there would be a lot of time involved in training and getting divers certified, etc.”

Initial certification fees were paid out-of-pocket, Towe said.

“A lot of what we do still has to come out of our own pockets,” said Lt. Towe, noting that was still one of the obstacles they encounter from time to time.

Combined funding to start the dive team was later approved by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin County Fire Rescue and things began falling into place.

“Sheriff Massee was very kind to us and bought us a brand new trailer for our equipment,” Deputy Chief Towe said.

The sheriff’s office also paid for the advance dive certifications for deputies who are also members of the dive team.

Baldwin County Fire Rescue also purchased equipment for the still relatively new dive team.

Deputy Chief Towe said they had purchased live scope sonars on all three boats.

The dive team has also purchased Aquaeye.

“It uses artificial intelligence,” he said. “You can scan a whole acre of water in a minute or under. It uses artificial intelligence and different factors. When it comes back, and if it has all those factors that is required, it will put an X on the monitor screen. It has a like a 90% certainty rate that indicates there is a body in that area, because it picks up on human-like shapes, it has the density, etc.”

That particular device costs about $6,000.

Those involved decided to call the new dive team the Baldwin County Department of Public Safety Dive Team.

The dive team consists of the following members:

–BCFR Deputy Chief Bradley Towe, who also serves as the dive team master.

— BCSO Deputy Lt. Brandon Towe.

— BCSO Deputy Sgt. Brandon Clements.

— BCFR Firefighter Brad McGlohon, dive master.

— BCSO Deputy Thomas Coley.

Seven members serve as dive tenders. They include:

— BCFR Firefighter Tom Roof.

— BCFR Lt. Shep Davis.

— BCFR Firefighter Roger Medbery.

— BCFR Firefighter Josh Price.

— BCSO Detective Shawn Isley.

— BCSO Deputy Daniel Turnipseed.

— BCSO Deputy Nick Sides.

Lt. Towe explained the functions of those who are dive team tenders.

“A lot of our search patterns and the way we search for things rely heavily on our tenders,” Lt. Towe said. “Using our line searches, our divers oftentimes are in complete zero viability. A lot of times we like to joke that I’m just a person on the end of a rope. I’m your tool, just like a hammer or any other tool. A tender is actually on the surface doing the search, because as a diver I don’t know where I’m going over here or there or when I need to stop and turn around.”

Lt. Towe said tenders also help divers get set up and make sure that divers stay safe at all times.