JMA’s Steinmeyer named ‘Most Positive’

John Milledge Academy senior student-athlete Kylie Steinmeyer was named a Most Positive athlete by the Positive Athlete organization last week. Positive Athlete recognizes high school student-athletes across the state of Georgia as high-character kids that have been nominated and confirmed by their schools as the most representative of ‘How Positive Athletes O.P.E.R.A.T.E.’ (optimistic, put team first, encouraging, respectful, admits imperfections, true heart for others, and embrace service). Over 6,400 nominations were gathered from coaches, school leaders, teachers, and parents. Steinmeyer is one of seven in Georgia chosen as Most Positive for the sport of girls basketball.

